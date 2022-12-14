Former England cricketer Flintoff injured in Top Gear accident

December 14, 2022 10:06 am | Updated 10:06 am IST - London

The 45-year-old Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff was involved in the accident on Tuesday at the “ Top Gear show ’s test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff. File photo | Photo Credit: AFP

Former England cricketer Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff has been hospitalised after an accident that occurred during filming for the BBC show “ Top Gear.”

The 45-year-old TV presenter was involved in the accident on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the show's test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

“Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning — with crew medics attending the scene immediately,” the BBC said in a statement. “He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course.”

The BBC reported that Flintoff's injuries are not life-threatening.

Flintoff, who played 79 tests and 141 limited-overs internationals, retired from international cricket in 2009. He was the 2005 Ashes player of the series.

