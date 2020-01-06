Sandip Patil on Tara, his adopted leopard

Sandeep Patil developed a fascination for wildlife when watching Tarzan movies as a child. “Baba (Father) would take me to the Shree Talkies (in Dadar, Mumbai) and I would look forward to watching the animals, understanding their behaviour,” he says. Like most kids his age, he also wanted to be Tarzan, pretend-playing he was, in the neighbourhood he grew up in. “I treated the dogs in the area as tigers and lions and gave them names too.”

From the movies, he developed what he calls a “silent relationship and friendship” with animals. Silent, because soon cricket took over his life, and he grew into one of the finest stroke-players, having the distinction of being a member of the 1983 team which won the World Cup for India.

Many years later, when he retired from active cricket and took to coaching, he worked in Kenya for 10 years. He found time here to rekindle his love for animals, especially cats of all kinds.

When he returned to India, Patil was appointed director of the National Cricket Academy at Bengaluru and his weekends were once again filled with wildlife trips to Kabini, Nagarhole, Bannerghatta. “My journalist friend Joseph Hoover accompanied me since he is an active wildlife activist,” he says, adding that they organise an annual cricket tournament called the Tiger Cup for under-16 players, to raise money. “From the fund we award the best wild life guide and officer,” he says.

Patil with Tara | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

His interest in wild life has now helped him engage with the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), situated partly in Mumbai and Thane, and occupying as much as 20% of Maharashtra’s geographical area. Here, he has adopted a leopard, Tara. “I was asked by Vikas Kharge (the Maharashtra Forest Secretary) and Sunil Limaye (a friend) to help in this cause.” He’s roped in players like Harbhajan Singh, Prashant Vaidya and Chandrakant Pandit to also adopt animals. “I also received assurances from Ajinkya Rahane and Sachin Tendulkar,” he says.

Citizens are encouraged to adopt animals at the SGNP, which is spread over an area of 103 km. The cost of adoption is 1.2 lakh per year. “I love my trips to the SGNP where Anwar Ahmed, the chief field officer, enlightens us on wild life. There is a leopard rescue team which saves the animal when they stray into societies close by.”

Back in Kenya, cricketers joke that animals wait to catch a glimpse of Patil. “Of course,” he says, laughing. “I made 24 trips to the Masai Mara. The animals there know me.”