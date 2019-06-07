Former CEC Gopalaswami to oversee BCCI elections

Former Chief Election Commissioner, N. Gopalaswami, will be the electoral officer for the BCCI elections to be held on October 22, according to decision taken by CoA on Friday.

“He comes with great experience and we decided to hand over the responsibility to him to ensure a proper election process,” one of the members of the Board said.

The process will begin on June 30, with the electoral officer preparing an protocol in consultation with the CoA, which shall be communicated to all State associations.

The lists of members, election protocol and electoral roll of the State associations have to be finalised by August 14, and the election process in each unit has to be completed by September 14.

Once the elections are over, the States have to send the names of their representatives to the BCCI by September 23. The electoral roll of nominees eligible to compete in the BCCI election will be completed by September 30, followed by the elections on October 22.

The schedule:

Sept. 14: Completion of elections of State associations.

Sept. 30: Preparation of the electoral roll of nominees qualified for the BCCI elections.

Oct. 22: BCCI election.