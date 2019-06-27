Former Bengal cricketer Shyam Sundar Mitra passes away

Former Bengal cricketer Shyam Sundar Mitra passed away here on Thursday, said Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) sources. He was 82.

Mitra, who captained Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, was an elegant right-hand batsman and a part-time medium pacer.

He scored 3058 runs, comprising seven centuries, at an average of over 50 in 59 first class matches between 1958-59 and 1971-72. He also took 15 wickets.

He was conferred the Karthick Bose Lifetime Achievement Award by CAB.

“It’s a great loss for Bengal cricket. He was a leader on and off the field and a perfect gentleman.

“My heartfelt condolences, may his soul rest in peace,” CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.