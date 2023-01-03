HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to join Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket

Ganguly was the mentor of Delhi Capitals during his stint with the franchise in 2019

January 03, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A file photo of former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reacts during a press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, India, October 23, 2019.

A file photo of former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reacts during a press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, India, October 23, 2019. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will be returning to the IPL fold as Director of Cricket with the Delhi Capitals during the upcoming edition starting in April, sources close to the development confirmed.

The former India captain, who stepped down from the BCCI president's post in October, will also oversee all the cricket verticals of the franchise along with the ILT20 team Dubai Capitals and the SA T230 league side Pretoria Capitals.

"Yes, Sourav will be back with Delhi Capitals from this year. The discussions and modalities are over.

"He has worked with the franchise, shares a good comfort level with owners and if he would have worked in IPL, it would have always been with DC," an IPL source tracking developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Ganguly was the mentor of Delhi Capitals during his stint with the franchise in 2019.

It is understood that Delhi Capitals' recent auction picks had both head coach Ricky Ponting and Ganguly's footprints.

Related Topics

cricket / IPL

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.