Former Bangladesh spinner Mosharraf Hossain tests positive for COVID-19

Former Bangladesh left-arm spinner Mosharraf Hossain, who has represented the national team in five ODIs, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The 38-year-old, who had undergone four months of intense treatment including a surgery for brain tumour, contracted the infection after his father also tested positive for the contagious disease.
He was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year.
Mosharraf is doing fine and has self-isolated himself at home after receiving the result of his COVID test on Sunday.
“My father tested COVID-19 positive earlier and he was admitted in the ICU of the CMH hospital,” Mosharraf was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.
“Later I also experienced some symptoms and tested coronavirus positive. My health is fine so far and I have isolated myself at home.
“My wife and my child however tested negative and they are living with her parents.”
Mosharraf was hoping to make a comeback to the domestic circuit this year after recovering from his illness.
Former captain Mashrafe Mortaza and two other Bangladesh cricketers, Nazmul Islam and Nafees Iqbal, had tested positive for the virus in June.
Last week, 18 players of the Bangladesh football squad had tested positive.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath