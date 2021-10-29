Cricket

Former Australian spinner Ashley Mallett dies aged 76

Former Australian cricketer and spin consultant Ashley Mallett in 2006   | Photo Credit: GANESAN V

Ashley Mallett, one of Australia's greatest spin bowlers, has died at the age of 76 in Adelaide after fighting cancer, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Friday.

Mallett took 132 Test wickets at an average of 29.84 in 38 matches between 1968 and 1980. He also played in nine one-day internationals.

Known for his teasing finger spin, Mallett extracted a lot of bounce from his high arm action, coupled with his height.

The quiet and gangling bowler, who also earned praise for excellent gully fielding, was ironically nicknamed 'Rowdy' by his team mates.

After his playing career, Mallett worked as a journalist, commentator, author and spin-bowling coach.


