Former Australia leg-spinner Tony Mann dies aged 74

Former Australia leg-spinner Tony Mann, who played four Tests between 1977 and 1978, died aged 74 after a long battle with cancer. Mann was the second nightwatchman to have scored a Test century (after Pakistan’s Nasim-ul-Ghani) when he scored 105 in the Perth Test against India in 1977-78.

Mann served his domestic side Western Australia with distinction for two decades, playing 80 first-class games and 13 domestic limited-overs games. He picked up 200 first-class wickets and was part of several Sheffield Shield title wins.

Mann got his opportunity for Australia after several stars had defected to play World Series Cricket, which at the time was not recognised by the Australian cricket board. Mann played all his four Tests in the 1977-78 series against India.

“Tony was a fantastic servant of the game, from a player to the head of cricket here at the WACA and going on to coach in a number of our programs,” Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) CEO Christina Matthews was quoted as saying on the WACA official site.

“He played a big part in the careers of many WA players, including the likes of Adam Gilchrist and Brad Hogg and was never shy to drive everyone to be better.

“On behalf of everyone at the WACA and the WA cricket community we send our deepest sympathy to the Mann family."