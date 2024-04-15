ADVERTISEMENT

Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater remanded in police custody for assault and stalking

April 15, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - Brisbane

Michel Slater is facing a total of 19 charges on the alleged offences at the Sunshine Coast on various dates between December 5 last year and April 12.

PTI

A file photo of Michael Slater. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Australia cricketer and commentator Michael Slater has been remanded in police custody after being charged with offences including common assault and stalking.

According to the Guardian, the 54-year-old Slater has been charged with more than a dozen offences including unlawful stalking or intimidation, common assault, breaking into a dwelling with intent at night, assault occasioning bodily harm and choking or suffocation.

Slater’s case was mentioned at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court in Queensland on Monday. The report did not identify the alleged victim.

He is facing a total of 19 charges on the alleged offences at the Sunshine Coast on various dates between December 5 last year and April 12.

The local police confirmed arresting a 54-year-old man from Noosa Heads at the Sunshine coast last Friday after alleged domestic violence incidents ‘over several days’.

Slater was also charged with breaching bail and 10 counts of ‘contravening a domestic violence order’.

The former right-handed Australian opener played 74 Tests and 42 ODIs between 1993 and 2003.

