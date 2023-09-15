ADVERTISEMENT

Former Australia cricketer MacGill charged with drug supply

September 15, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Sydney

Stuart MacGill came to the attention of detectives in April 2021 when he was allegedly kidnapped by a group of armed men outside his apartment in affluent northern Sydney and after a lengthy investigation into the incident, police have now alleged that the abduction was linked to his part in a drug deal

AFP

Police said former Australian spin bowler Stuart MacGill faced one count of “knowingly” taking part in the supply of a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug. File | Photo Credit: AP

Former Australian Test cricket star Stuart MacGill has been arrested and charged for his alleged role in a commercial-scale cocaine deal, police said Friday.

The retired leg-spinner came to the attention of detectives in April 2021, when he was allegedly kidnapped by a group of armed men outside his apartment in affluent northern Sydney.

The 52-year-old restaurateur told Australian radio network SEN last year that the men "stripped me naked, beat me up, threatened me and then just dumped me".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a lengthy investigation into the incident, police have now alleged that MacGill's abduction was linked to his part in a drug deal.

Police said MacGill faced one count of "knowingly" taking part in the supply of a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

MacGill was lauded as a talented bowler and played 44 Tests for Australia, but was unlucky that his career coincided with that of Shane Warne, ranked by many as the best spin bowler of all time.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

cricket / Australia

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US