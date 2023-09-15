HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Former Australia cricketer MacGill charged with drug supply

Stuart MacGill came to the attention of detectives in April 2021 when he was allegedly kidnapped by a group of armed men outside his apartment in affluent northern Sydney and after a lengthy investigation into the incident, police have now alleged that the abduction was linked to his part in a drug deal

September 15, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Sydney

AFP
Police said former Australian spin bowler Stuart MacGill faced one count of “knowingly” taking part in the supply of a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug. File

Police said former Australian spin bowler Stuart MacGill faced one count of “knowingly” taking part in the supply of a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug. File | Photo Credit: AP

Former Australian Test cricket star Stuart MacGill has been arrested and charged for his alleged role in a commercial-scale cocaine deal, police said Friday.

The retired leg-spinner came to the attention of detectives in April 2021, when he was allegedly kidnapped by a group of armed men outside his apartment in affluent northern Sydney.

The 52-year-old restaurateur told Australian radio network SEN last year that the men "stripped me naked, beat me up, threatened me and then just dumped me".

Following a lengthy investigation into the incident, police have now alleged that MacGill's abduction was linked to his part in a drug deal.

Police said MacGill faced one count of "knowingly" taking part in the supply of a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

MacGill was lauded as a talented bowler and played 44 Tests for Australia, but was unlucky that his career coincided with that of Shane Warne, ranked by many as the best spin bowler of all time.

Related Topics

cricket / Australia

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.