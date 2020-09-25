Indian Premier League 2020 | Focus on Dinesh Karthik’s leadership

Hitmen: Bairstow and Cummins were in smashing form in their teams’ first game.

Abu Dhabi

25 September 2020 22:39 IST

KKR will look to set things right when it takes on SRH

Skipper Dinesh Karthik’s tactical nous will once again be put to test when KKR takes on SRH in its second IPL fixture here on Saturday.

Once again, the batting position of KKR’s biggest hitter Andre Russell became the talking point in the 49-run loss to MI.

The Jamaican, who was its highest run-getter last season, came in at No. 6, but by then the task had become extremely difficult.

Eoin Morgan, roped in to bolster the wobbly middle-order, also could not do much as the asking rate had shot past 13 by the time he came in at No. 5.

On a day its biggest buy Pat Cummins was not at his best in bowling but produced a cameo with the bat, Sunil Narine was given the ball only when his IPL ‘bunny’ Rohit Sharma was well set.

SRH, on the other hand, lacked the strength and experience in its middle-order to cross the line against RCB.

Opener Jonny Bairstow’s innings, and his partnership with Manish Pandey, was the only bright phase in the chase against RCB after skipper David Warner was run out in an unfortunate manner at the non-striker’s end. It remains to be seen whether Kane Williamson has recovered from his injury to bolster the batting department.