Five overseas players pull out of LPL

The inaugural T20 Lankan Premier League (LPL) — to be held from November 21 to December 13 — has been dealt a severe blow with five overseas players pulling out. While David Miller, Faf du Plessis and Dawid Malan are unavailable because of the South Africa-England limited-overs series, West Indian Andre Russell has pulled out due to a knee injury.

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Manvinder Bisla is the fifth player to withdraw from the tournament.

“The franchises will have to negotiate with other players to take their place,” LPL director Ravin Wickramaratne told ESPNcricinfo.

