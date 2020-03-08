Fit-again Hardik Pandya, Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar back for SA ODI series

08 March 2020 16:38 IST

Pacer Shardul Thakur and all-rounder Shivam Dube were dropped from the squad that played the ODIs in New Zealand while veteran Kedar Jadhav made way for young Shubman Gill

Ahmedabad All-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa after a six-month injury lay-off along with fit-again senior opener Shikhar Dhawan and seasoned seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

This is the first selection meeting under new chairman Sunil Joshi.

However, vice-captain Rohit Sharma is yet to fully recuperate from his calf muscle injury and is expected to return to action during the Indian Premier League later this month.

Pandya’s comeback was eagerly awaited by the team management after he underwent a back surgery. He proved his fitness with some blazing innings in the DY Patil Corporate T20 tournament with former chairman of selectors MSK Prasad looking on.

Dhawan, who suffered a shoulder dislocation during the Australia ODIs is also fit along with Bhuvneshwar, who underwent a sports hernia surgery in London.

Dhawan’s comeback meant an exit for Mayank Agarwal, who wasted three chances in New Zealand while Prithvi Shaw’s positive batting has won him the vote of the team management which enabled him to retain his place in the side.

The three ODIs will be played in Dharamsala (March 12), Lucknow (March 15) and Kolkata (March 18).

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.