First Pakistani woman nominated as international cricket umpire

Saleema Imtiaz became the first Pakistani woman to be nominated to the ICC international panel of development umpires, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Sunday (September 15, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Imtiaz’s nomination on the panel makes her eligible to officiate in women’s bilateral international matches and ICC women’s events.

“This isn’t just a win for me, it’s a win for every aspiring female cricketer and umpire in Pakistan,” Imtiaz said in a statement. “I hope my success motivates countless women who dream of making their mark in the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This moment reflects the growing influence of women in cricket and the PCB’s commitment to fostering that development.”

Imtiaz’s daughter, Kainat, played 40 international games for Pakistan — 19 one-day internationals and 21 T20s.

Imtiaz said she had always wanted to make her own name in the field of umpiring ever since her daughter made her international debut against South Africa in 2010.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My own dream was to represent my country at an international level,” Imtiaz said. “I’ve had opportunities with the Asian Cricket Council, but officiating at the highest level has always been the ultimate goal.”

Imtiaz joined the PCB’s women’s umpires panel in 2008 and has officiated in a number of Asian Cricket Council tournaments over the last three years.

Imtiaz’s first on-field appointment in a bilateral series will see her officiate the three-match T20 series between Pakistan women and South Africa women that begins at Multan from Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.