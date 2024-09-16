GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First Pakistani woman nominated as international cricket umpire

Imtiaz joined the PCB’s women’s umpires panel in 2008 and has officiated in a number of Asian Cricket Council tournaments over the last three years

Published - September 16, 2024 01:32 am IST - ISLAMABAD

AP

Saleema Imtiaz became the first Pakistani woman to be nominated to the ICC international panel of development umpires, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Sunday (September 15, 2024).

Imtiaz’s nomination on the panel makes her eligible to officiate in women’s bilateral international matches and ICC women’s events.

“This isn’t just a win for me, it’s a win for every aspiring female cricketer and umpire in Pakistan,” Imtiaz said in a statement. “I hope my success motivates countless women who dream of making their mark in the sport.

"This moment reflects the growing influence of women in cricket and the PCB’s commitment to fostering that development.”

Imtiaz’s daughter, Kainat, played 40 international games for Pakistan — 19 one-day internationals and 21 T20s.

Imtiaz said she had always wanted to make her own name in the field of umpiring ever since her daughter made her international debut against South Africa in 2010.

“My own dream was to represent my country at an international level,” Imtiaz said. “I’ve had opportunities with the Asian Cricket Council, but officiating at the highest level has always been the ultimate goal.”

Imtiaz joined the PCB’s women’s umpires panel in 2008 and has officiated in a number of Asian Cricket Council tournaments over the last three years.

Imtiaz’s first on-field appointment in a bilateral series will see her officiate the three-match T20 series between Pakistan women and South Africa women that begins at Multan from Monday.

Published - September 16, 2024 01:32 am IST

Related Topics

cricket / Pakistan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.