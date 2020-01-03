First day’s play washed out

The first day’s Elite Group A Ranji Trophy action between host Bengal and Gujarat was washed out as persistent rains kept the Eden Gardens turf under covers forcing the umpires to call off play without a ball being bowled, on Friday.
For Bengal this is the second time in succession that inclement weather has forced the curtailment of its home match. Bengal saw its last home match against Andhra (between December 25 and 28) interrupted by rains and bad light spoiling the possibility of a result.
Bengal earned three points from its first innings lead against Andhra.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.