First day’s play washed out

The first day’s Elite Group A Ranji Trophy action between host Bengal and Gujarat was washed out as persistent rains kept the Eden Gardens turf under covers forcing the umpires to call off play without a ball being bowled, on Friday.

For Bengal this is the second time in succession that inclement weather has forced the curtailment of its home match. Bengal saw its last home match against Andhra (between December 25 and 28) interrupted by rains and bad light spoiling the possibility of a result.

Bengal earned three points from its first innings lead against Andhra.

