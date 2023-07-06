HamberMenu
Marsh century powers Australia to 240-5 at tea in 3rd Ashes test

Marsh batted with unfettered aggression after his reprieve, flaying 17 fours and four sixes as he racked up 118 at exactly a run a ball.

July 06, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Leeds

AP
Australia’s Mitchell Marsh, left, celebrates the dismissal of England’s Zak Crawley, right, during the first day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, on July 6, 2023.

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh, left, celebrates the dismissal of England’s Zak Crawley, right, during the first day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, on July 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh took advantage of England's sloppy catching to smash a brutal century and change the game on the first day Thursday of the third Ashes test at Headingley.

The home side started the must-win match with fire in its belly and was well on top when Marsh, making his first appearance in almost four years as an injury replacement, nicked Chris Woakes to slip with just 12 to his name.

Had Joe Root taken the regulation chance just after lunch, Australia would have been in trouble on 98-5, but Marsh made him pay in full as he powered them to 240-4 before tea.

Marsh batted with unfettered aggression after his reprieve, flaying 17 fours and four sixes as he racked up 118 at exactly a run a ball.

The pain finally stopped for England in the last over before the break, Woakes getting Marsh when an inside edge looped to Zak Crawley via the thigh pad. But significant damage had already been done.

England dictated terms in the first session, Mark Wood turning in an electrifying burst of breakneck speed to whip up the Leeds crowd and Stuart Broad striking twice, but ultimately their hands let them down.

As well as Root reprieving Marsh, two chances slipped through the grasp of wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Back in the spotlight after he got himself stumped at Lord's, Bairstow put down two chances.

The first was a tricky take off Steve Smith but the second should have been a simple catch off Travis Head, who had 9 and went on to reach 39 not out.

