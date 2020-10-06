‘First and final warning for 2020’, says R. Ashwin

Warning this time, next time...R. Ashwin checks himself from ‘Mankading’ Aaron Finch.

DUBAI

06 October 2020 23:16 IST

Ashwin, who famously ‘Mankaded’ England’s Jos Buttler in last year’s competition, stopped his run-up and warned Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Aaron Finch when the Australian ventured out of his crease at the non-striker’s end.

Delhi Capitals spinner R. Ashwin said he wouldn’t be giving any more warnings after he resisted resorting to a controversial ‘Mankad’ run out in the Indian Premier League under orders from coach Ricky Ponting.

Ashwin, who famously ‘Mankaded’ England’s Jos Buttler in last year’s competition, stopped his run-up and warned Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Aaron Finch when the Australian ventured out of his crease at the non-striker’s end.

Before the tournament, Ponting had said Mankading was “not within the spirit of the game” and that he would be having a “hard conversation” with Ashwin on the subject. The Australian legend was smiling after Ashwin refrained from removing Finch.

Advertising

Advertising

“Let’s make it clear !! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don’t blame me later on. @RickyPonting #runout #nonstriker @AaronFinch5 and I are good buddies btw #IPL2020,” Ashwin tweeted after Monday’s game.

Ashwin, who said he was “good buddies” with Finch, has proposed giving a “free ball” to the bowler and docking the batting team five runs when a batsman is caught out by Mankad.