Finger on the pulse!

It may have been Virat Kohli’s India out on the field at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, but the aura of M.S. Dhoni is ever-present in Chennai.

As India got on top of England with the ball, skipper Kohli urged the crowd to get behind the team and make more noise, indicating he wasn't hearing them.

Soon the India skipper gestured to the fans to whistle, referencing the Chennai Super Kings’ anthem of ‘Whistle Podu’ and the faithful responded immediately by amping up the noise.

Talk about knowing the pulse of the audience!

