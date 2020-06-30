Finch in awe of Kohli’s consistency

Mumbai

30 June 2020 23:03 IST

The weight of expectations in a cricket-mad country like India is huge, but Virat Kohli has done an exceptional job leading the side, says Australia’s limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch.

“Every player, regardless of who it is, has a bad series. But very very rarely do you see Kohli, (Steve) Smith, even going back (Ricky) Ponting, Sachin (Tendulkar), these guys they don’t have two bad series in a row,” Finch said on the Sony Ten Pit Stop show. “The pressure of playing for India is one but also leading India is another and the way he (Kohli) has done it, so consistently for a long time. And taking over from (MS) Dhoni, the leadership, that is huge. The expectations were high and he kept delivering,” he added.

Finch was impressed with Kohli’s consistency as a batsman too. “What has been so impressive for so long is just his consistency across three formats,” said Finch.

