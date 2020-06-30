Finch in awe of Kohli’s consistency

The weight of expectations in a cricket-mad country like India is huge, but Virat Kohli has done an exceptional job leading the side, says Australia’s limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch.
“Every player, regardless of who it is, has a bad series. But very very rarely do you see Kohli, (Steve) Smith, even going back (Ricky) Ponting, Sachin (Tendulkar), these guys they don’t have two bad series in a row,” Finch said on the Sony Ten Pit Stop show. “The pressure of playing for India is one but also leading India is another and the way he (Kohli) has done it, so consistently for a long time. And taking over from (MS) Dhoni, the leadership, that is huge. The expectations were high and he kept delivering,” he added.
Finch was impressed with Kohli’s consistency as a batsman too. “What has been so impressive for so long is just his consistency across three formats,” said Finch.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath