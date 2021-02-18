India vs England | Final ODI may be moved to Mumbai

It is learnt that the BCCI is considering acceding to a “soft request” by the ECB in this regard

The concluding game of England’s tour of India — the third ODI on March 28 — is likely to be shifted from Pune to Mumbai in order to ensure a safe passage back home for the visiting contingent.

By the time England reaches Pune for the ODI series, it would have spent almost two months in India. The side is scheduled to depart from Mumbai early on March 29.

It is learnt that the BCCI is considering acceding to a “soft request” by the ECB in this regard.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), the host for the ODI series, confirmed the development on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the India and England teams landed in Ahmedabad on Thursday for the final two Tests.