Fernando powers Sri Lanka to 300 in first ODI against South Africa

Colombo

02 September 2021 22:48 IST

Asalanka gives him good support with a knock of 72

Opening batsman Avishka Fernando hit a sparkling century to help Sri Lanka post 300 for nine in the first ODI against South Africa on Thursday.

Fernando, who made 118, put on key partnerships including a 97-run fourth-wicket stand with Charith Asalanka, who scored 72, after the hosts elected to bat at the start of the three-match series in Colombo.

Maharaj bowls well

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj returned figures of 2/30 from his 10 overs to check Sri Lanka’s run rate in the middle overs.

Advertising

Advertising

Fernando, who put on 79 runs with Dhananjaya de Silva (44) for the third wicket, changed gears after raising his half-century and took the attack to the opposition with the left-handed Asalanka.

The 23-year-old reached his third ODI ton with a single, raising his bat and punching the air.

Fernando finally fell to Tabraiz Shamsi’s left-arm wrist-spin, having hit 10 fours and two sixes in his 115-ball knock.

Kagiso Rabada got Asalanka caught behind after the batsman’s second ODI half-century in his sixth match.

Earlier Sri Lanka was off to a brisk start with Fernando and wicketkeeper-batsman Minod Bhanuka getting 57 runs for the opening wicket. Aiden Markram bowled Bhanuka for 27 while Maharaj sent back Bhanuka Rajapaksa for nought

The scores: Sri Lanka 300/9 in 50 overs (Avishka Fernando 118, Minod Bhanuka 27, D. Dhananjaya de Silva 44, Charith Asalanka 72) vs South Africa. Toss: Sri Lanka.