Fate of two new IPL teams to be decided on December 24

03 December 2020 11:04 IST

The decision over adding two new teams to the Indian Premier League (IPL) bandwagon is set to be taken during the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI’s) Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 24.

The IPL teams’ issue is listed in the notice and agenda for the 89th AGM, which was circulated by secretary Jay Shah, late night on Wednesday.

“Approval on inclusion of 2 (two) new team to the Indian Premier League,” states the agenda, accessed by The Hindu.

The BCCI hierarchy has been keen on adding teams to the IPL bandwagon for a while. Not only have multiple corporates shown interest but the BCCI will also try and offer stake or a team to promoters of the now-defunct Kochi franchise in one of the new teams as a compensatory measure. The BCCI owes the promoters more than ₹5,000 crore to Kochi promoters after a court-appointed arbitrator ruled against BCCI for wrongful termination.

The agenda also lists the election of vice-president along with appointments of cricket committee and umpires committee. The vice-president’s post has been vacant ever since Mahim Verma resigned earlier this year.