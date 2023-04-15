Fans of every team in IPL want to see runs come out of Virat Kohli's bat: Gavaskar

April 15, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Mumbai

Saturday (April 15) will witness two mouth-watering contests in IPL as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at home.

A good sign for RCB is the way their batting mainstay Virat Kohli is batting in IPL. Kohli's batting with positive intent this season is a big plus for the franchise.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes it will boost RCB's chances of finishing in the top four in IPL 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live Show, Sunil Gavaskar said, "This year RCB's claim is on Virat Kohli. If he plays well in every game, then the chances of RCB winning increase. Virat is one of the biggest superstars and not only RCB but fans of every team want to see runs coming out of his bat."

Delhi Capitals' batting has been a weak link in the ongoing IPL 2023 and captain David Warner's side is winless in four games. Warner — who is being criticised for his strike rate in the tournament — has been the lone warrior with the bat for the Delhi franchise.

Former India pacer S Sreesanth has backed the senior Australia cricketer to do well with the bat and silence his critics.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live Show, Sreesanth said, "The hunger for runs never dies for David Warner. He's a typical Aussie, who's always determined to dominate the cricket pitch. I've enjoyed bowling to him as he's been one of the toughest batters to bowl to."

In the second match on Super Saturday, KL Rahul — the captain of LSG — will be up against his previous franchise Punjab Kings.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has stated that for LSG to do well, their skipper's batting form is very important. Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live Show, Mohammed Kaif said, "If Lucknow has to do well, then KL Rahul will have to show the magic with his bat. The fate of this team largely depends on his batting."

PBKS will once again be looking to bank upon their most expensive player Sam Curran for an all-round show against LSG. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag — who has been a part of Punjab set up as a player and mentor in the past — reckons the young England all-rounder along with fellow teammates Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar will be very crucial players for Punjab Kings in IPL 2023.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live Show Virender Sehwag said, "Sam Curran will prove to be a very important bowler for Punjab in TATA IPL. He has had a stellar run in the T20 World Cup and that confidence will work in favour of the team. Along with this, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, and Rahul Chahar provide strength to this team. Overall Punjab Kings have a very strong bowling unit."

Riding upon Harry Brook's imperious century, Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their second win of IPL 2023. The English batter — who made his IPL debut this year — slammed a ton in his fourth appearance and lived up to the hype.

Impressed with Brooks' superlative show against a quality Kolkata Knight Riders bowling attack, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh revealed what makes the explosive batter a force to reckon with in world cricket.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live Show Harbhajan Singh said, "Harry Brooks plays fast bowling well. In his knock against KKR, he played all kinds of shots against the fast bowlers. Though he is not very strong against spin, he hides his weakness by taking singles and doubles. Whenever he gets a chance, he punishes the odd weak balls from fast bowlers."