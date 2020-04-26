After Sachin Tendulkar and R. Ashwin expressed their reservations over playing in empty stadiums, quite a few former and current cricketers too echoed their sentiments.

The likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Cheteshwar Pujara and others told The Hindu how playing without spectators will rob the game of charm and excitement.

“Fans are imperative for a performer — be it in sport, theatre, cinema, music, entertainment or anything else,” said Gavaskar.

Share the happiness

In fact, Tendulkar had a few more thoughts to share on the subject. “They (spectators) are extremely important. Without them, God knows where I would be. Anything good that happens to you in life, you need people around you to share your happiness — be it the personal ones or your teammates. I have always been fortunate to have them around,” said Tendulkar.

Cheteshwar Pujara was of the view it is best to stay flexible given the tough current situation. “If the situation demands that spectators will not be allowed, then we will have to be prepared for that as well. After all, it is for the sake of safety of both players and fans.”

Former India fast bowler L. Balaji stated, “Fans are the heartbeat of Indian cricket. They have a huge influence. For me, they are almost like the 12th man. They can be compared to football crowds in European leagues. They bring so much energy to the game and to players.”

“There can be a lot of heat and pressure with the fans around, but I enjoyed them. They have motivated me, and thanks to them, I was able to raise the bar,” said fellow international Hemang Badani.

Revenue generators

“Our lives depend on them. If they are not around, then sports is nothing. They are also revenue generators. The television rights, the sponsorships and the advertisements depend on the amount of fan-following a sport has,” added Badani.

All said, it will be a completely new experience for the players. “It is something that I have not experienced. It will be a big challenge,” summed up Tendulkar.