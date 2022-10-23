Fakhar not available, says skipper Babar

Babar Azam. | Photo Credit: AFP

Pakistan will miss batter Fakhar Zaman in its ICC T20 World Cup fixture against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. On Saturday night, skipper Babar Azam told the media: “Fakhar will take couple of games to recover. He is not available.”

The Pakistan captain felt that his bowling unit is doing well: “Shaheen [Shah Afridi] is back, Naseem [Shah] is performing and especially Haris Rauf, the amount of improvement he has shown, the bowling unit has got confidence.”

Babar stressed that his team has plans for every Indian player including Suryakumar Yadav, but equally emphasised the warm equation that his men share with their Indian rivals: “Off the field, whenever we have met it has been cordial. We have shared a good bond with Indian players and that’s what professional sportsmen do. It also helps in on-field relationship as we all give 100% for our country.”