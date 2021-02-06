Faheem and Rizwan revive Pakistan innings

The lower-order increased Pakistan’s lead to 200 runs against South Africa on the third day of the second and final Test on Saturday.
All-rounder Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Rizwan featured in a 52-run sixth-wicket stand, guiding the hosts to 129-6 at stumps.
Earlier, fast bowler Hasan Ali (5-54) helped the hosts dismiss South Africa for 201, a lead of 71.
The scores: Pakistan 272 & 129/6 in 51 overs (Azhar Ali 33, Mohd. Rizwan 28 batting, Faheem Ashraf 29, Linde 3/12)) vs South Africa 201 in 65.4 overs (A. Markram 32, T. Bavuma 44 n.o., Q. de Kock 29, W. Mulder 33, Hasan Ali 5/54).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath