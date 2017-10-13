Facile win gives India-A the series

Despite George Worker’s century for New Zealand-A, India-A coasted to a 64-run victory in the fourth one-dayer at the Rajiv Gandhi ACA-VDCA international stadium on Friday and clinched an unassailable 2-0 lead in the limited overs series.

Against the host’s 289 for six, the visitors managed to muster 226. In pursuit, the Kiwis lost first game century-maker Glenn Phillips and Will Young for just 29. The former was bowled neck and crop by Siddharth Kaul, the latter falling prey to a spectacular catch by mid on Prashant Chopra leaping to his right to hold a low chance, also off Kaul.

Worker then combined with captain Henry Nicholls to stabilise the innings, the left-handed duo putting on 74 for the fourth wicket. Worker dominated the strike, through straight, square and cover drives, the Palmerston native’s strokes struck firmly with power and assurance.

He nudged Karn Sharma to backward of point to scamper for a single that brought up his century in 98 balls. Eleven boundaries and two sixes adorned his nearly two and three-quarter hour stay.

When he was trapped in front by Shahbaz Nadeem for 108, New Zealand was still a good 75 runs short of target.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant chose to bat, Friday’s game played on the same strip as the two earlier ones, which slowed further. Chopra couldn’t carry forward his prolific domestic form. The Himachal Pradesh batsman’s top edge was picked up by Colin de Grandhomme at long leg when the former pulled Scott Kuggeleijn’s rising delivery.

Abhimanyu makes merry

Fellow opener Abhimanyu Easwaran thrived, putting on 86 runs with Ankeet Bawane for the second wicket. The former logged his half century with his fifth boundary, a straight drive off Matt Henry. But Bawane didn’t last, the edge from a defensive prod off Worker’s gentle left-arm spin gloved by Tom Blundell.

A century beckoned Abhimanyu (83, 104b, 7x4), who backed up too far for a Deepak Hooda flick to Phillips at square leg. Phillips relayed the ball to Tom Bruce, who promptly broke stumps at the bowler’s end.

Hooda heaved two sixes and slammed five boundaries for a 64-ball 59, sharing a fourth-wicket stand of 67 with Abhimanyu and 45 for the fifth with Vijay Shankar. The TN all-rounder stole the thunder soon enough, smacking five sixes and four boundaries for a 33-ball 61.

The scores: India-A 289 for six (Abhimanyu Easwaran 83, Ankeet Bawane 39, Deepak Hooda 59, Vijay Shankar 61) bt New Zealand-A 225 in 45.1 overs (George Worker 108, Henry Nicholls 37, Tom Blundell 31; Shahbaz Nadeem four for 33, Siddharth Kaul three for 25).