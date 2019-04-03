Ex-coach of women’s cricket team arrested for IPL betting

Vadodara

03 April 2019 01:09 IST

Former coach of Indian women’s cricket team Tushar Arothe was arrested for allegedly betting on an IPL match, police said on Tuesday.

He was arrested on Monday but was granted bail because he had been booked for a bailable offence, Vadodara Police Commissioner Anup Singh Gehlot said.

Mr. Arothe and 18 others were arrested by the city crime branch on Monday night for betting on the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab played at Mohali, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Jaydeepsinh Jadeja of Vadodara Crime Branch. The accused were in a cafe where they were placing bets on the match, said the DCP.

Advertising

Advertising

From Arothe’s cafe

Investigations revealed that the cafe, located in the posh Alkapuri area of the city, is owned by Mr. Arothe, Hemang Patel and Nishchal Shah, who were also arrested from the cafe, he said.

“Arothe is a former coach of the Indian women’s cricket team. He was among the 19 persons held by our team last night for placing bets during the live telecast of an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals,” said Mr. Jadeja.

All the accused were booked under Sections 4 and 5 of the Gambling Act. The trio were in contact with a person named Baba, who used to take betting money from the trio, he said. Baba is yet to be traced, Mr. Jadeja added. The police have seized cash and other articles, including vehicles, worth ₹14 lakh, he said.