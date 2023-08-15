Everything is going to be new for Bumrah, says Lakshmipathy Balaji 

August 15, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Former India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji said that he’s “excited to see how Jasprit Bumrah is going to come back,” into the Indian team in the context of the upcoming World Cup in India.

Bumrah last bowled for India in September last year. He had recovered from stress fracture in the back only to be again ruled out injured. So much so, he had to undergo a surgery in New Zealand in March.

With great anticipation surrounding his return to the team, he’s now left for Ireland with the India squad as its skipper. India is set to play three T20Is versus Ireland.

“Any back surgery, it’ll have some little bit of hiccups here and there. But that is the maximum you can do. For a conservative healing, if it has not healed, and you have the surgery option, and to take it and then come back, it’s the last stage. So, everything is going to be new (for him), and again getting back, there will be challenges, but that is what makes individuals perform higher,” Balaji said here on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old praised Mohammed Siraj and tipped him to be selected for the World Cup.

“Siraj has done well. In the recent past in white-ball cricket, Siraj has done exceedingly well. So, it’s up to the selection committee and the team management. But we have got a very good chance (of winning the World Cup) this time!”