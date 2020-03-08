Wriddhiman Saha, whose first Ranji Trophy match of the season will be the title clash, is impressed with Bengal’s team work.

Saha, who was part of the Indian side for the two-match Test series in New Zealand, joined the Bengal side early on Sunday after welcoming his second child in Kolkata. Ahead of the final against Saurashtra here, he found a rare spark in his state team.

“Earlier, Bengal reached the knockouts on the basis of performance of a few players. For example, Ashoke Dinda used to take wickets without much support from the other end.

“Now, everyone is contributing. The bowlers are also contributing with the bat. Match-winning performances have come in batting too. There is good camaraderie,” said Saha.

Asked who had the X-factor in the present Bengal side, which reached the summit clash after 13 years, Saha said, “Everyone has the X-factor.”

Saha, who played his last competitive match, a three-day warm-up game in Hamilton in mid-February, looked forward to the final.

“First time I am getting to play the final and it doesn’t happen regularly. In our team only Manoj (Tiwary) has played it. Really excited and team is doing well in all departments. Shami and I were tracking the team’s performance from New Zealand.”

On switching between international and domestic matches, the wicketkeeper-batsman — who has played 116 First Class matches — said: “Ultimately, you need to follow the ball. I have been playing for a while, so I have gotten used to it. Whether it is keeping or batting, I just follow the ball.

“Every match is important, not only the Ranji Trophy or an international. Even in club matches, my intensity is the same. It is a special occasion as it is the final, but we will approach it like we approach any other match.”

On tackling his India teammate Cheteshwar Pujara, who will sport Saurashtra colours in the final, Saha said, “Whoever fights till the end, will win. They (Bengal teammates) watch international matches. They know how to get Pujara out.”