Evading security, a selfie with Virat

March 14, 2022 01:08 IST

In a security breach at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, two pitch invaders managed the unthinkable — to take an on-pitch selfie with Virat Kohli.

In the sixth over of the Sri Lankan second innings, the two ran the length of the field from the mid-wicket region, stood next to the most marketable sports face in India — who was fielding at slip — and managed to take a photo. It was only then that the police and security officials ran on to the pitch, in time to stop a third invader from getting close.

Emboldened by all of this, a fourth invader jumped fence from the third-man area only for his path to be quickly blocked. But he evaded multiple policemen and ran along the boundary for quite a while, much to the amusement of Kohli, who was seen laughing. “That is something we are not in control,” Jasprit Bumrah said about the incident later. “Yes, security is an issue and [thankfully] the authorities came and took them away. [But] the craze for the game is high [in India] and sometimes fans get emotional.”

