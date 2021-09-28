Cricket

English club Gloucestershire apologises to ex-player David Lawrence over racist abuse

David Lawrence of Gloucestershire bowling in August 1985.   | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

English county cricket club Gloucestershire have apologised "unreservedly" to retired Test bowler David Lawrence for failing to investigate incidents of racist abuse he suffered while playing for them.

Lawrence recounted the incidents in a Sky Sports documentary about the experiences of black cricket players and officials in England and Wales called "You Guys Are History".

The former paceman, 57, said a teammate left a banana skin outside his hotel room during his first away match for Gloucestershire in England's domestic County Championship in 1981.

He also alleged Gloucestershire failed to investigate an incident where he was racially abused by the crowd at an away fixture.

"The behaviour and attitudes David experienced were as unacceptable then as they are today," Gloucestershire said in a statement.

"The club wishes to apologise unreservedly to David for all the hurt he has experienced, both as a Gloucestershire player and as part of the wider cricketing network."

Gloucestershire said Lawrence met club bosses after the documentary aired this month to discuss the issues it raised.

"The club would also like to apologise to any player or employee who may have experienced similar prejudices during their time at Gloucestershire," the statement added.

Lawrence was born in England to Caribbean parents, he played five Tests and took 18 wickets for England between 1988 and 1992 before a serious knee injury curtailed his international career.

England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison last year said Black Lives Matter protests had forced the game to "confront uncomfortable truths", adding it had "a great deal more to do" to become more inclusive.

English cricket was rocked by racism allegations in September 2020 when Pakistan-born former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq claimed he was driven to suicidal thoughts by racism and bullying at the club.

A Yorkshire report this month concluded Rafiq was a victim of "inappropriate behaviour" and "racial harassment and bullying" but did not say the county was institutionally racist.

England took the knee with their West Indies counterparts during their three-match Test series in 2020 to raise awareness of racism and discrimination.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

IPL 2021 | Knight Riders have a score to settle with Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jason Roy in action during the Indian Premier League 2021 match against Rajasthan Royals, in Dubai on September 27, 2021.

Indian Premier League 2021 | Roy-powered SRH snaps losing run

IPL 2021 | Kuldeep Yadav back from UAE after sustaining knee injury, may miss most of domestic season

IPL 2021 | A must-win game for Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings

Moeen Ali to retire from Test cricket: reports

IPL 2021 | Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to reach 10,000 runs in T20 cricket

IPL 2021 | Selection not in my hand, says Harshal Patel on not making T20 World Cup squad

IPL 2021 | Middle-order hasn't fired, that is putting a lot of pressure on MI, says Zaheer

IPL 2021 | Don't want to put too much pressure on Ishan Kishan: MI captain Rohit

Aus vs Ind | Wanted to stand up as a senior: Jhulan

Indian Premier League 2021 | Harshal Patel hat-trick helps Royal Challengers trump Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja during his knock against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Indian Premier League 2021 match in Abu Dhabi on September 26, 2021. Twitter/@IPL

Indian Premier League 2021 | Ravindra Jadeja's cameo takes Chennai to thrilling win against Kolkata

IPL 2021 | RR need to address batting frailties against SRH for returning to winning ways

Mandhana, Deepti to play for title holders Sydney Thunder in WBBL 7

IPL 2021 | Did not play good enough cricket, our batsmen made lots of mistakes, says SRH coach Trevor Bayliss

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI | India beats Australia by 2 wickets in team's record chase

IPL 2021 | Our bowlers can get opposition out if we get decent score: Punjab Kings captain Rahul

Women’s ODI | India looks to prevent clean sweep in ODI series

IPL 2021 | MI and RCB will seek to fix batting woes
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2021 12:29:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/english-club-gloucestershire-apologises-to-ex-player-david-lawrence-over-racist-abuse/article36704154.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY