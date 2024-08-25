GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

England's Mark Wood out of last two Tests against Sri Lanka

Mark Wood didn't feature on Saturday as England went 1-0 up in the three-match series by winning with more than a day to spare

Published - August 25, 2024 03:17 pm IST - Manchester

AFP
England bowler Mark Wood leaves the field mid-over during day three of the First Test Match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford

England bowler Mark Wood leaves the field mid-over during day three of the First Test Match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England’s fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against Sri Lanka after scans confirmed a right thigh muscle strain, team management announced Sunday (August 25, 2024).

Wood, whose career has been blighted by fitness issues, suffered the injury during Friday's third day of England's five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Old Trafford.

The 34-year-old express quick left the field just two balls into his 11th over.

He didn't feature on Saturday (August 24) as England went 1-0 up in the three-match series by winning with more than a day to spare, although there were times, on a slow pitch, when they missed the point of difference provided by Wood's speed.

Leicestershire's 20-year-old left-arm paceman Josh Hull has received his first senior call-up to replace Wood in the squad for the remaining two Tests at Lord's, starting on Thursday, and at The Oval commencing September 6.

The 6ft 7in (2 m) Hull has been a key figure in Leicestershire's bowling attack of recent seasons and starred in their 2023 One-Day Cup final triumph.

Earlier this month, he made his debut for the second-string England Lions, taking 5-74 in a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

England already have another fast bowler in their squad in Olly Stone, who did not play in Manchester.

Regular captain Ben Stokes was ruled out of the series by a torn hamstring, with batsman Ollie Pope appointed as stand-in skipper.

Related Topics

cricket / Test cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.