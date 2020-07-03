England's Sam Curran tests negative for COVID-19

England all-rounder Sam Curran can resume training ahead of next week's first Test against West Indies after testing negative for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.
Curran was self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton after feeling unwell and undergoing a test.
“The Surrey all-rounder, who had a sickness bug has recovered and is currently missing the intra-group three-day match, which ends today, has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl,” a statement said.
“He will now return to training over the next 24-48 hours and will be closely monitored by the team doctor.”
The 22-year-old Curran, along with the rest of the team and management, will have another test on Sunday.
The ECB said last week that a total of 702 tests were conducted from June 3-23 on players and match officials plus ECB, venue, hotel and support staff, with all of them negative.
The first Test match is scheduled to begin in Southampton on July 8 without spectators followed by two games in Manchester.
