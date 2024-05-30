ADVERTISEMENT

England's Ecclestone becomes fastest woman to 100 ODI wickets

Published - May 30, 2024 09:46 pm IST

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone reached the 100-wicket mark after bowling in 63 matches, beating the previous record held by Australian fast bowler Cathryn Fitzpatrick, who took 64 innings

Reuters

England’s Sophie Ecclestone appeals successfully for the lbw wicket of Pakistan’s Umm-e-Hani during the third Women’s ODI match against Pakistan at the County Cricket Ground, Chelmsford, Britain on May 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone became the fastest woman to reach 100 wickets in One Day International (ODI) cricket after claiming three in their 178-run win over Pakistan on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, who was also named Player of the Series with a haul of six wickets across three ODIs, scythed through the Pakistan tail by taking the wickets of Aliya Riaz, Umm-e-Hani and Nashra Sandhu.

She has reached the 100-wicket mark after bowling in 63 matches, beating the previous record held by Australian fast bowler Cathryn Fitzpatrick, who took 64 innings to get to that total.

"The girls know I'm not good with numbers, I'm not good with stats. But it's amazing and hopefully it can continue," Ecclestone said. "I think the best thing for me is to enjoy it, and I play in the best team for enjoying it."

