England women to make ‘historic’ trip to Pakistan

England women will tour Pakistan for the first time in October, joining the men's side in an unprecedented joint trip, cricket chiefs announced on Thursday.

No England team has played international cricket in the country since 2005.

Eoin Morgan's white-ball team had already committed to a two-match Twenty20 series in Karachi on October 14 and 15.

Jan 8, 2021

