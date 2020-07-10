England vs West Indies: Steady Windies takes charge

West Indies opened up a 31-run lead over England as it reached 235 for five at tea on the third day of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl on Friday.

A 49-run partnership between Roston Chase (27) and Shane Dowrich (30) saw West Indies go past England’s total after it had lost two wickets following lunch.

Resuming on 57 for one, Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope made steady progress for the first hour, but Hope was fortunate that a plumb leg-before to Jofra Archer was overturned when the review found that the paceman had no-balled.

Hope departed not long after, however, when he attempted to drive off-spinner Dom Bess, edging straight to England captain Ben Stokes at first slip for 16. Brathwaite’s 125-ball, 184-minute innings of 65 ended when he was ruled leg-before to Stokes with the umpire’s decision standing after a review, despite the West Indian being struck high on the pads.

Hitting out

Shamarh Brooks struck six boundaries in his lively 39 from 71 balls before he edged to keeper Joss Buttler off James Anderson with his review unsuccessful. Jermaine Blackwood made only 12 before his drive off Bess went straight to Anderson at mid-off to leave West Indies at 186 for five, before Dowrich and Chase consolidated.