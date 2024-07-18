Ton-up Pope makes Windies pay for dropped catches in second Test

Ollie Pope rode his luck to an unbeaten century as England reached 259-4 at tea on the first day of the second Test against the West Indies at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Pope, dropped twice, was 115 not out, with England captain Ben Stokes unbeaten on 15.

Earlier, Ben Duckett had launched the innings with a rapid 71 after fellow opener Zak Crawley fell for a duck.

A youthful West Indies side harmed their own cause by missing several chances.

Pope should have been out for 46 when a square-cut off Jayden Seales was dropped by Alick Athanaze at backward point.

The England vice-captain was reprieved again on 54 when the usually reliable Jason Holder floored a chest-high chance at second slip following Pope's loose drive off Shamar Joseph.

West Indies did dismiss Joe Root for 14 when he top-edged a pull off Seales, but even then Alzarri Joseph almost floored what should have been a simple catch before grabbing the ball one-handed at the third attempt.

Harry Brook fell for 24, caught by Kirk McKenzie following a toe-ended sweep off Kevin Sinclair.

Off-spinner Sinclair, only included on Thursday morning after Gudakesh Motie withdrew because of illness, celebrated with his trademark somersault.

Pope pressed on for his sixth century in 45 Tests and first against the West Indies. the 26-year-old reached the landmark when he hammered Seales for a 15th four in 143 balls faced.

England had been sent into bat by West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite in sunny conditions, seemingly ideal for batting.

Quick-fire England

Yet Brathwaite's decision was understandable after his side was dismissed for just 121 and 136 during an innings and 114-run defeat in the first Test at Lord's last week.

It took West Indies just three balls to strike on Thursday, with Crawley edging an excellent delivery from Alzarri Joseph low to third slip, where a diving Athanaze held a fine catch.

But with Duckett leading the way — he hit four successive fours off the second over of the match from Seales — England surged to 50 in a mere 4.2 overs, the quickest a side have reached that total in a Test match.

Left-hander Duckett produced a sparkling 59-ball innings on his Nottinghamshire home ground, with 56 runs of his runs coming via 14 fours.

Duckett was out shortly before lunch, edging a good-length ball from Shamar Joseph to second slip, where towering all-rounder Holder held a fine low catch.

Duckett's exit ended a second-wicket partnership of 105 in 19 overs with Pope.

At tea, Alzarri Joseph had expensive figures of 1-61 in 10 overs, with new-ball partner Seales (1-69 in 12) also proving costly.

England are seeking a win that would clinch the three-match series with one Test to spare.

This was their first match since James Anderson retired from international duty with 704 Test wickets — the most by any fast bowler — following the Lord's Test.

It was also England's first home Test since 2012 without either Anderson or longtime new-ball partner Stuart Broad, who bowed out after last year's Ashes.

Before play started Thursday, the Pavilion End at Trent Bridge was officially renamed the Stuart Broad End in honour of the former Nottinghamshire seamer.

