T20 World Cup | Sri Lanka opt to bowl against England, both teams unchanged

Sri Lanka players line up during their national anthem, ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 1 - England v Sri Lanka,Sharjah, United Arab Emirates - November 1, 2021 | Photo Credit: Reuters
PTI Sharjah 01 November 2021 19:37 IST
Updated: 01 November 2021 19:37 IST

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl against England in a Group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Both Sri Lanka and England have named unchanged playing XIs from their last match.

While England are atop the standings in Group 1 with three wins from as many games, Sri Lanka are placed fourth with just two points from three matches.

Teams:

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

