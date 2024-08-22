England takes first-innings lead over Sri Lanka thanks to unbeaten 72 by Jamie Smith in first Test

Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith pushed England into a 23-run first-innings lead over Sri Lanka in the first test on Thursday by hitting 72 not out as his team reached 259-6 before play ended early on a weather-affected Day 2 at Old Trafford.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to the Sri Lankans' 236 all out, England also had 56 from Harry Brook and 42 from Joe Root in between showers that washed out the morning session and then led to the teams walking off the field with more than an hour still to play after tea.

Smith, playing in his fourth test match after being brought in as England's new wicketkeeper for this summer, struck knocks of 95 and 70 during the 3-0 series win over the West Indies last month and now has a third test half-century to his name. He has hit five fours and one six so far and was in the middle with Gus Atkinson (4 not out) at the close of play.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sri Lankans are still in the match, though, and that's perhaps more than they could have hoped for when reeling on 6-3 after seven overs of Day 1. They battled to stay in touch with England, with seam bowler Asitha Fernando claiming figures of 3-68.

Rain meant no play was possible before an early lunch was taken at 12:30 p.m. local time (1130 GMT). Play started 45 minutes later.

England resumed on 22-0 and there was early success for Sri Lanka after two DRS overturns in the space of three balls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Lawrence successfully reviewed an lbw decision to stay in the middle, only for Sri Lanka to review an lbw call off Asitha Fernando that wasn’t given against Ben Duckett and get the left-handed opener out for 18.

England stand-in captain Ollie Pope (6) was bowled by the same pacer two overs later, Lawrence edged behind off Vishwa Fernando for 30, and Root then nicked behind Asitha Fernando to wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal.

Brook and Smith put on a stand of 62 to steady things, with Brook reaching a half-century for the 13th time in 15 tests to continue a strong start to his career in the format.

Smith has also taken an immediate liking to the test arena and carried England past Sri Lanka's total after tea.

It's the first of three tests between the teams.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.