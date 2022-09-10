England vs South Africa third Test | Ollie Robinson strikes as South Africa all out for 118 

With opening day washed out and no play on Friday, concerns had been expressed as to whether game could be completed inside three days.

AFP London
September 10, 2022 20:00 IST

England’s Ollie Robinson celebrates after taking a wicket on day 3 of the third Test against South Africa at Oval, in London on September 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: Mike Hewitt

Ollie Robinson returned the best figures of his England career as South Africa were dismissed for just 118 in the third and deciding Test at the Oval on Saturday.

Robinson took 5-49 in 14 overs, with veteran quick Stuart Broad returning figures of 4-41 in 12.3 overs as a match delayed by Thursday’s total washout and Friday’s abandonment due to the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, finally started on the third day of a scheduled five.

The third five-wickets in an innings haul of 28-year-old Sussex seamer’s Robinson’s 11-match Test career surpassed his previous best at this level of 5-65 against India at Headingley last year. 

South Africa’s first innings — they had lost the toss on Thursday before bad weather prevented the match from starting on time — was completed in a mere 36.2 overs.

Only two Proteas batsmen made it past 20, recalled fast bowler Marco Jansen top-scoring with 30 and Khaya Zondo, in his first Test innings, making 23.

The three-match series is level at 1-1.

