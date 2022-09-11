Eng vs SA third Test | Marco Jansen takes career best figures as South Africa bowls out England for 158

The series is poised at 1-1 after both sides won by an innings inside three days in the first two games.

Reuters LONDON
September 11, 2022 16:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa’s Marco Jansen walks off the filed while carrying the ball after a five wicket haul in England’s first innings during the third Test at Oval, in London on September 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen took a career best 5-35 as South Africa bowled England out for 158 just 13 minutes into day four of the decisive third and final test at The Oval on September 11, 2022.

England lead the tourists by 40 runs ahead of South Africa's second innings, with 20 wickets falling in a little over three sessions after day one was washed out by rain and the second was cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Both teams' first innings lasted exactly 36.2 overs as the seamers made hay on a helpful wicket, with a positive result either way now looking the likeliest outcome.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The series is poised at 1-1 after both sides won by an innings inside three days in the first two games.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Test cricket
ICC Test Championship

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app