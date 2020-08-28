England vs Pakistan T20 internationals | Morgan wary of ‘dangerous’ Pakistan

England captain Eoin Morgan feels Pakistan could pose a strong threat in the three-match T20I series that begins in Manchester on Friday.
“Pakistan is a very dangerous T20 team. If anyone watched the PSL (Pakistan Super League) this year, the strength and depth of Pakistan cricket is surprising in one way. I haven’t played there in a couple of years and you forget the depth they have across their domestic cricket. It is no surprise they are producing excellent cricketers at the top level. They have all bases covered,” said Morgan on Thursday.
The England skipper also had words of praise for his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam, saying, “He is a fantastic player. I played with him at Karachi Kings. He is a guy very early in his cricketing career but has achieved quite a lot doing the simple things extremely well.”
Despite losing Jason Roy, who was ruled out of the series because of a side strain, England starts as the favourite, having won in New Zealand and South Africa in its two most recent engagements.
The return of Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan, who had missed the one-day series against Ireland, has given the home side a further boost.
Watch the first England-Pakistan T20I live on Sony Six and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels on Aug. 28, 10.30 p.m. onwards
