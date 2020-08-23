England vs Pakistan | Azhar scripts Pakistan’s revival

Piling it on: Crawley (267) and Buttler (152) flayed the Pakistan attack.

Crawley-Buttler show takes England to a mammoth 583 in its first innings

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali reached the 6,000-run milestone in Tests as he thwarted England on the third day of the third Test here on Sunday.

Azhar was unbeaten on 82 and shared an 83-run partnership with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (22) as Pakistan reached tea at 158 for five. The tourists were replying to England’s mammoth total of 583 for eight declared.

Pakistan was 41 for four at lunch on a rain-marred morning session before Azhar scripted the revival in the company of Rizwan. For England, the 38-year-old Anderson did most of the damage, taking four for 42 off 16 overs.

The only bowlers with more Test wickets than Anderson are three spinners — Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Australia’s Shane Warne (708) and India’s Anil Kumble (619).

England is seeking its first series win over Pakistan since 2010 and went into the final game with a 1-0 advantage, had reduced Pakistan to 24 for three at close on Saturday.

On the second day, Zak Crawley had converted his maiden Test hundred into a memorable double (267) as the hosts piled on the runs.

Crawley and Jos Buttler, who made 152, shared a stand of 359 to power England to 583 for eight declared.

Record partnership

Crawley faced 393 balls, hitting 34 fours and one six. His partnership with Buttler was a new fifth-wicket record for England, surpassing the 254 shared by Keith Fletcher and Tony Greig against India in Mumbai in February 1973.

Buttler completed just the second hundred of his 47-match Test career, and the first as a wicketkeeper.

When he was on 99, Buttler was given out caught behind off Mohammad Abbas. The batsman immediately reviewed the decision and replays showed the ball had missed the bat.

Next ball, Buttler punched Abbas through point to complete a 189-ball hundred with 10 fours and two sixes.

It was the 29-year-old’s second Test century after the 106 against India at Nottingham two years ago.