England vs Ireland | Ireland win toss, opt to bat first

England's Eoin Morgan and Ireland's Andy Balbirnie touch arms after the coin toss, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. | Photo Credit: Reuters
AP Southampton 01 August 2020 19:32 IST
Updated: 01 August 2020 19:40 IST

Ireland has lost the injured Barry McCarthy for the rest of the series, and picked medium-pacer Josh Little

Ireland won the toss and will bat first again against England in the second one-day international on Saturday after losing the first by six wickets at the Rose Bowl.

Sent in on Thursday, Ireland was 28-5 after 39 balls and was all out for 172 in the 45th over. England rushed to 174-4 in the 28th.

The pitch in the first match is being used and both sides have made one change.

For England, medium-pacer Reece Topley is in for bowling allrounder Tom Curran.

Ireland has lost the injured Barry McCarthy for the rest of the series, and picked medium-pacer Josh Little.

Lineups:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Kevin O’Brien, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Josh Little.

