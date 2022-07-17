England vs India third ODI | India opts to bowl against England in series-decider

PTI July 17, 2022 15:43 IST

While India made one change, England went with the same playing XI.

India captain Rohit Sharma with his English counterpart Jos Buttler during the toss at the third ODI in Manchester, on July 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@BCCI

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the series-deciding third ODI in Manchester on Sunday. India made one change, bringing in Mohammed Siraj in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who has a niggle. England went with the same playing XI. Teams: India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna. England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(wk/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.



