England vs India | There could be others like Stokes: Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli has said there could be more cricketers like Ben Stokes who would opt for a break from the sport.

“Like he [Stokes] has taken a break, there could be more players in the future, at some stage or the other, who could get fatigued by bubble life. For us, this break was very important and with regard to the preparation for this series, we realise how important the break was,” Kohli said on Tuesday.

India cricketers were given a three-week break after the World Test Championship final before they reassembled on July 15 to kick-start the preparation for the five-Test series.

“These breaks are very important, for me to refresh. In any case, captaincy and shouldering a team’s responsibility can be stressful. To add to that if you are confined in a bubble for a long time, things get even more difficult.

Breaks important

“These periodic breaks are very important. Because if your players don’t survive to play, then maintaining the quality of cricket will get difficult,” Kohli said.

“We are going into the series fresh and with an exciting mindset. We are optimistic that now we can give our best efforts over five Tests.”